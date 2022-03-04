Left Menu

Iran says data center fire causes internet disruption

Updated: 04-03-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 15:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A fire in a government data center caused internet disruption for many users in Iran on Friday, an official said on Twitter.

Mahdi Salem, Deputy Telecommunication Minister said that an "electrical connection" had caused the fire, but it was later repaired.

Advocacy group NetBlocks said a major internet disruption had occurred, impacting Tehran and other regions.

It was unclear to what extent Internet traffic was still affected later Friday.

