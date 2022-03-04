Iran says data center fire causes internet disruption
PTI | Tehran | Updated: 04-03-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 15:47 IST
- Country:
- Iran Islamic Rep
A fire in a government data center caused internet disruption for many users in Iran on Friday, an official said on Twitter.
Mahdi Salem, Deputy Telecommunication Minister said that an "electrical connection" had caused the fire, but it was later repaired.
Advocacy group NetBlocks said a major internet disruption had occurred, impacting Tehran and other regions.
It was unclear to what extent Internet traffic was still affected later Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iran not seeking nuclear weapons, needs atomic energy, says Khamenei
Iran not seeking nuclear weapons, needs atomic energy, says Khamenei
Chiranjeevi extends heartfelt birthday greetings to Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao
EXCLUSIVE-Iran nuclear deal draft puts prisoners, enrichment, cash first, oil comes later -diplomats
ANALYSIS-U.S. Congress may squawk over a new Iran deal but is unlikely to block it