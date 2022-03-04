The Maharawal of Jaisalmer, Chaitanya Raj Singh, Graces the Cover of Travel + Leisure India & South Asia in First Exclusive Interview Since Coronation

India – Business Wire India Travel + Leisure India & South Asia today unveils its March 2022 issue, featuring the Maharawal of Jaisalmer, Chaitanya Raj Singh, in his first interview since his coronation last January and first-ever solo cover. As the only media title in India to receive exclusive access to Jaisalmer’s private ancestral summer palace, Moolgasar, the interview provides Travel + Leisure India & South Asia readers with a glimpse into the world of Jaisalmer royalty and the various travel nuances of the desert city through the Maharawal’s perspective. Introducing Chaitanya Raj Singh to the world, the exclusive interview explores the 44th Maharawal’s experience over the past year following his coronation, his personal connection to the people of Jaisalmer, and how his upbringing has shaped his vision for the Golden City. “As my first ever solo cover and my first cover shoot after the coronation, this experience has been incredible,” said Chaitanya Raj Singh, the Maharawal of Jaisalmer. “It means a lot to me to shoot with Travel + Leisure India & South Asia.” Aindrila Mitra, Editor-in-Chief of Travel + Leisure India & South Asia, said, “At Travel + Leisure India & South Asia, we believe in #GoingPlacesWithPeople. Jaisalmer is one of the very few states with royal traditions intact and a history that dates back centuries. We want to bring to our readers’ unique stories from India and around the world that are engaging, immersive, and inspiring stories that highlight the experiences, culture and have a personal touch. We are very excited about featuring the new millennial king of Jaisalmer on the cover of our March issue and hope it reaches out to as many readers as possible.” In partnership with Volvo (and the latest offering by the brand, Volvo XC40 Recharge), the March cover feature is a part of Travel + Leisure India & South Asia’s #GoingPlacesWithPeople initiative, a campaign that aims to highlight the most interesting people from all across the globe sharing new perspectives of historical, unique experiences. Travel + Leisure India & South Asia’s March 2022 issue also celebrates International Women’s Day, shining a light on inspirational women through its #WomenOnTheMarch campaign. The March issue is available now at all major newsstands. Readers can also explore the cover story at www.travelandleisureindia.in.

About Travel + Leisure India & South Asia Travel+Leisure India & South Asia is the Indian edition of the American luxury travel and lifestyle magazine and your go-to source of travel inspiration. Published by Burda Media India, the platform comprises an audience of HNWIs, corporate, CEOs, entrepreneurs, frequent travelers across print and digital, along with a strong following on our social media platforms. Travel+Leisure India & South Asia explores destinations, ideas, and trends and celebrates people who create authentic luxury experiences. Travel + Leisure globally and in India enjoys a remarkable history of credibility and is the bible of luxury travel in India and abroad. About Burda Media India Burda Media India is one of the largest international magazine publishing companies in India, with over 150 employees working in offices across New Delhi and Mumbai. Catering to audiences in the luxury, lifestyle, and special-interest segments, Burda Media India’s brand portfolio includes Travel+Leisure India & South Asia, Lifestyle Asia India, and Architecture+Design, and Discover India. In addition to its portfolio of brands, Burda Media India also creates customized content solutions on behalf of clients such as Microsoft, DLF, Bureau of Indian Standards and India’s most premium airline Vistara. Burda Media India is a subsidiary of German company Hubert Burda Media. Together, the group has an annual turnover of approximately 2.60 billion Euros achieved from over 600 media brands and titles published worldwide. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Cover of Travel + Leisure India & South Asia March 2022 Issue PWR PWR

