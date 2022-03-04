EU halts cooperation, research programmes with Russia, Belarus

The European Commission said on Friday it had suspended cooperation and research programmes with Russia and Belarus because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The EU is currently funding eight cooperation programmes with Russia, contributing a total of 178 million euros ($195 million), aimed at supporting sustainable development in border regions.

The suspension of the cooperation means that no further payments will be made to Russia under these programmes. The EU has also halted two cooperation programmes with Belarus, which had a combined budget of 257 million euros.

Separately, Brussels has decided to suspend cooperation with Russian entities in research, science and innovation. That means that payments under existing projects are being frozen and no new contracts can be signed with Russian organisations in these fields, the Commission said.

However, no projects under the EU flagship programme on research, Horizon Europe, currently involve Russian organisations. Preparations were underway to give grants to four projects involving Russian research organisations, but this work has now been suspended. ($1 = 0.9104 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)