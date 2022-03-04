Left Menu

No-fly zone over Ukraine could spread war to more countries, NATO says

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 18:44 IST
Establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine could result in the war spreading to more European countries, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday, rejecting demands from Kyiv to enforce such a zone.

"We understand the desperation but we also believe that if we did that (establishing a no-fly zone) we would end up with something that could lead to a full-fledged war in Europe, involving much more countries," he told reporters in Brussels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

