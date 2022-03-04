Several explosions heard in quick succession in Kyiv, siren sounds
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-03-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 18:59 IST
Several explosions were heard in quick succession in Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Friday and an air raid siren blasted out, a Reuters reporter said.
The exact origin of the explosions could not be immediately established. Russia has launched a multi-pronged invasion of Ukraine. Moscow describes its actions as a "special operation".
