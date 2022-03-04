Left Menu

Tokyo prosecutors arrest four after searching SMBC Nikko Securities offices - media

Tokyo prosecutors arrested four executives of SMBC Nikko Securities Inc on Friday after searching the brokerage's headquarters in an inquiry into alleged market manipulation, local media reported. The arrests were reported by Kyodo News. The securities company is the brokerage unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group. SMBC Nikko said it was checking the reports and declined to comment further.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 19:49 IST
Tokyo prosecutors arrested four executives of SMBC Nikko Securities Inc on Friday after searching the brokerage's headquarters in an inquiry into alleged market manipulation, local media reported.

The arrests were reported by Kyodo News. Japanese public broadcaster NHK earlier said the prosecutors were searching the brokerage. The securities company is the brokerage unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

SMBC Nikko said it was checking the reports and declined to comment further.

