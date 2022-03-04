Left Menu

DRDO-developed monolithic microwave integrated circuits on board EOS04 satellite

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 20:37 IST
Monolithic microwave integrated circuits developed by the DRDO are on board the EOS04 satellite launched on February 14 by the Indian Space Research Organisation, the Defence Ministry stated on Friday.

The circuits have been used in radar imaging modules of the satellite, the ministry said in a statement.

''The use of indigenously designed and developed MMICs (Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuits ) is an important step towards Atmanibhar Bharat,'' it said.

The satellite is designed to provide high-quality images for applications such as forestry, agriculture, hydrology, soil moisture and flood mapping.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

