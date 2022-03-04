Left Menu

DRDO develops MMICs used in radar imaging satellite modules of EOS 04

The TR-Modules used in the payload for Radar imaging have been developed using these MMICs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 21:31 IST
DRDO develops MMICs used in radar imaging satellite modules of EOS 04
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuits (MMICs) have been used in radar imaging satellite modules of EOS 04, which was launched by ISRO on 14th Feb 2022. Many of the Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuits (MMIC) were designed/ developed and produced at Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL) DRDO and Gallium Arsenide Enabling Technology Centre (GAETEC) foundry of DRDO.

The TR-Modules used in the payload for Radar imaging have been developed using these MMICs. More than 30,000 modules have been produced at GAETEC foundry for various space missions. This is an example of collaborative achievement between two advanced technology departments of Government of India along with support of industry partners. The use of indigenously designed and developed MMICs is an important step towards Atmanibhar Bharat.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022