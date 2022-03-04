DRDO develops MMICs used in radar imaging satellite modules of EOS 04

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuits (MMICs) have been used in radar imaging satellite modules of EOS 04, which was launched by ISRO on 14th Feb 2022. Many of the Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuits (MMIC) were designed/ developed and produced at Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL) DRDO and Gallium Arsenide Enabling Technology Centre (GAETEC) foundry of DRDO.

The TR-Modules used in the payload for Radar imaging have been developed using these MMICs. More than 30,000 modules have been produced at GAETEC foundry for various space missions. This is an example of collaborative achievement between two advanced technology departments of Government of India along with support of industry partners. The use of indigenously designed and developed MMICs is an important step towards Atmanibhar Bharat.

(With Inputs from PIB)