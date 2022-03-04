Samsung Galaxy F23 arrives in India on March 8

The launch date for Samsung Galaxy F23 in India is finally here! As per GSM Arena, Flipkart has set up a landing page to reveal the phone and confirm its debut next week.

The phone will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 chipset and full details will be disclosed on Tuesday, March 8 at 12 PM IST. The new phone will have a triple camera on the back and a selfie shooter mounted on a waterdrop notch. The display itself will have Full HD+ resolution, and Samsung revealed it will be the first F-series phone with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Flipkart further revealed that the Galaxy F23 will have a 3.5mm audio jack on the bottom, right next to the microphone, USB-C port, and speaker grille. According to GSM Arena, the predecessor Samsung Galaxy F22 arrived with a super aggressive price of INR 12,499 (USD 170), and the new Galaxy F23 is expected to be in the same range. (ANI)

