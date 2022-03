BRIEF-Key U.S. Provider Of Internet To Russia Is Cutting Service There, Citing ‘Unprovoked Invasion Of Ukraine’ - Washington Post

March 4 (Reuters) -

* KEY U.S. PROVIDER OF INTERNET TO RUSSIA IS CUTTING SERVICE THERE, CITING ‘UNPROVOKED INVASION OF UKRAINE’ - WASHINGTON POST CITING SOURCES

* COGENT COMMUNICATIONS ALERTED RUSSIAN COMPANIES THAT IT WAS TERMINATING CONNECTIONS BY NOON EASTERN TIME ON FRIDAY - WASHINGTON POST Further company coverage:

