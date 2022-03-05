Left Menu

World Bank sees 8% or greater jump in remittances to Ukraine 2022 from over $19 bln in 2021

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2022 01:11 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 01:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
Remittances flows to Ukraine from migrants abroad are expected to jump by 8% or more in 2022, with more than one million Ukrainians having fled the country after the Feb. 24 invasion by Russia, the World Bank said in a new blog on Friday. The bank said such payments from Ukrainians abroad had already jumped by 28.3% in 2021, surpassing $19 billion and accounting for about 12% of Ukraine's gross domestic product.

The bank said any decrease in remittance flows from Ukrainian migrants in Russia due to sweeping Western sanctions imposed on Moscow after the invasion would likely to be offset by higher flows from Ukrainians in Poland and other countries.

