Russia cutting off Facebook is part of broader pattern -White House

Russia's decision to block Meta's Facebook is part of a broader effort to choke off information to its citizens, the White House said on Friday, saying it was "deeply concerned." "This is part of their effort ... to cut off a range of information from their public," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2022 01:18 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 01:18 IST
Russia's decision to block Meta's Facebook is part of a broader effort to choke off information to its citizens, the White House said on Friday, saying it was "deeply concerned."

"This is part of their effort ... to cut off a range of information from their public," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters. "We are deeply concerned about this and concerned about the threat on freedom of speech in the country."

