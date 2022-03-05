Russia has restricted access to Twitter, says Tass news agency

Russian state communications regulator Roskomnadzor has restricted access to Twitter Inc, Tass news agency said on Friday.

Interfax news agency earlier said the service had been blocked. Earlier on Friday the regulator said it had blocked Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook in response to what it said were restrictions of access to Russian media on its platform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)