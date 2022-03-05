Left Menu

S&P downgrades Belarus's ratings to 'CCC'

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2022 06:45 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 06:45 IST
S&P downgrades Belarus's ratings to 'CCC'

Ratings agency S&P on Friday cut Belarus's ratings to "CCC" from "B" and placed it on negative due to country's involvement in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "International sanctions imposed on Belarus due to its involvement in Russia's military intervention against Ukraine are severe, and we expect them to tighten further," the agency said https://bit.ly/3Cd9UGm.

MSCI Inc, which ranks companies and countries on their environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance, earlier this week downgraded Russia and Belarus in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine
4
Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022