S&P downgrades Belarus's ratings to 'CCC'

Ratings agency S&P on Friday cut Belarus's ratings to "CCC" from "B" and placed it on negative due to country's involvement in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "International sanctions imposed on Belarus due to its involvement in Russia's military intervention against Ukraine are severe, and we expect them to tighten further," the agency said https://bit.ly/3Cd9UGm.

MSCI Inc, which ranks companies and countries on their environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance, earlier this week downgraded Russia and Belarus in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

