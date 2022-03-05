China's state planner to support domestic new energy vehicle brands
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-03-2022 08:01 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 08:01 IST
- Country:
- China
China's state economic planner said it would implement initiatives to support the development of Chinese branded new-energy vehicles and would also work faster to strengthen the country's self-reliance in science and technology.
The National Development and Reform Commission made the comments in a report published at the start of the annual parliament gathering on Saturday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement