Google expands Project Shield's eligibility; waives calling fees to Ukraine on Google Fi and Voice

Google has expanded eligibility for Project Shield, a free service that defends eligible websites from distributed denial of service attack (DDoS) attacks, to help Ukrainian organizations and other governments in close proximity to the conflict stay online and offer their crucial services.

Eligible organizations can register for Project Shield to defend against these attacks and keep their websites online. Project Shield is already protecting over 150 Ukrainian websites, including local news services.

"We continue to see DDoS attempts against numerous Ukraine sites, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Internal Affairs, as well as services like Liveuamap designed to help people find information. We have expanded eligibility for Project Shield, our free protection against DDoS attacks, so that Ukrainian government websites, embassies worldwide and other governments in close proximity to the conflict can stay online, protect themselves and continue to offer their crucial services," Google wrote in a blog post on Friday.

Apart from this, Google has committed USD10 million to help organizations deliver both immediate humanitarian aid and longer-term assistance for refugees in Poland. This is in addition to the previous USD15 million commitment that includes USD5 million so far from its employee matching campaign and USD5 million in direct grants and USD5 million in advertising credits.

In addition, Google is waiving international calling fees from Ukraine and from the U.S. to Ukraine on Google Fi, and Google Voice for the time being. The company is also extending free services via Google Cloud credits to eligible organizations providing humanitarian assistance.

Google is also highlighting the Ukrainian Alarm app to Google Play users in Ukraine. The app provides people with better air raid warnings, even when their smartphone is in silent mode.

Earlier this week, Google said that it will continue to monitor the situation and take additional actions as needed.