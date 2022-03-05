Indian Navy successfully test-fires BrahMos missile
The Indian Navy on Saturday said it has successfully test-fired the advanced version of the BrahMos missile, demonstrating the combat readiness of its frontline platforms.
A Navy spokesperson said the missile hit the target with pinpoint accuracy.
''The long-range precision strike capability of an advanced version of the BrahMos missile was successfully validated,'' the official said.
''The pin-point destruction of the target demonstrated combat and mission readiness of frontline platforms,'' he said.
The BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile manufactured by an Indo-Russian joint venture.
