Indian Navy successfully test-fires BrahMos missile

The Indian Navy on Saturday said it has successfully test-fired the advanced version of the BrahMos missile, demonstrating the combat readiness of its frontline platforms.

A Navy spokesperson said the missile hit the target with pinpoint accuracy.

''The long-range precision strike capability of an advanced version of the BrahMos missile was successfully validated,'' the official said.

''The pin-point destruction of the target demonstrated combat and mission readiness of frontline platforms,'' he said.

The BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile manufactured by an Indo-Russian joint venture.

