These Oppo devices will get ColorOS 12 update in March 2022

Updated: 05-03-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 18:15 IST
Representative image

Oppo has shared the ColorOS 12 roll-out timeline for the month of March. Based on Android 12, both the official and beta versions of the latest UI will be released on a batch-by-batch basis for eligible devices.

The ColorOS 12 global brings a refreshed design and several new features for improved productivity, privacy and security. These include Omoji, personalized 3D Avatars with over 200 fashion accessories and expressions, Smart Sidebar 2.0, Quick Glance cards, App Cloner, three-finger translation for Google Lens, Privacy Dashboards, Approximate Location Sharing, among others.

Below are the devices that will be receiving the ColorOS 12 update this month:

ColorOS 12 Beta

From March 15

  • Oppo A53s 5G (India)

From March 16

  • Reno4 Z 5G (Thailand and the Philippines)

From March 29

  • Reno7 Pro 5G (India)

ColorOS 12 Official

From March 24

  • Oppo Reno4 Pro 5G (Thailand)

From March 29

  • Oppo Reno5 F (Indonesia)
  • Reno4 F (Indonesia)
  • F19 Pro (India)
  • F17 Pro (India)
  • A94 (The UAE)
  • A93 (The UAE)

From March 31

  • Oppo Reno4 Pro (India, Indonesia)
  • Reno4 (Indonesia)

ColorOS 12 Official (CEE/CIS)

From March 29

  • Oppo Reno5 Lite (Kazakhstan)
  • Reno4 Lite (Kazakhstan)

To check for the update manually, go to Settings > Software Update.

