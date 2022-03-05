Left Menu

'Apple Studio Display' reportedly in development

Apple is working on a new "Apple Studio Display" with a 7K resolution.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 21:21 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Apple is working on a new "Apple Studio Display" with a 7K resolution. According to MacRumors, the display is also expected to feature a dedicated Apple silicon chip.

The report claims it is unclear whether the display will be a replacement for the Pro Display XDR or a new addition to Apple's standalone display lineup. The new 7K model would be slotted above the Pro Display XDR in the lineup, so it is possible that Apple plans to offer displays at several price points as it did with its Cinema Display lineup in the 2000s.

Apple released the Pro Display XDR in December 2019 for USD 4,999, with an optional USD 999 stand. (ANI)

