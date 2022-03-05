Left Menu

Apple coming up with 'Mac Studio', derived from Mac Mini, Mac Pro Hybrid

American tech giant Apple is developing a 'Mac Studio' device that is reportedly a cross between a Mac Pro and a Mac mini.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 22:35 IST
Apple coming up with 'Mac Studio', derived from Mac Mini, Mac Pro Hybrid
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American tech giant Apple is developing a 'Mac Studio' device that is reportedly a cross between a Mac Pro and a Mac mini. According to a report obtained by Mac Rumours, the device is an addition to the rumoured Mac mini and Mac Pro but is primarily based on the Mac mini.

The device will feature "much more powerful hardware" and there are two versions in development. One machine will use the same M1 Max chip introduced in the 2021 MacBook Pro models, while the other will use an Apple silicon chip that's more powerful than the M1 Max.

A new version of the Mac Pro that will feature a smaller chassis will reportedly be sold alongside the larger-sized Mac Pro, and according to Mac Rumours, it sounds like the 'Mac Studio' could be this smaller-sized Mac Pro. Reportedly, the smaller Mac Pro would have up to 40 CPU cores and up to 128 GPU cores.

The Mac Studio is known internally by the codename J375, and Mac Rumours says that while the naming could potentially change, it is aimed at professional users and will be sold alongside a 7K 'Apple Studio Display' that Apple also has in the works. A launch date of Mac Studio is still not revealed, but as per speculations, it could be introduced sometime around Apple Worldwide Developers Conference before launching in the fall. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency cites source as saying

BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency...

 Global
4
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022