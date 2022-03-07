Russian likely seeking to reduce Ukraine's access to news - UK intelligence

Russia is probably targeting Ukraine's communication infrastructure to reduce access to reliable news sources, Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

"Russia is probably targeting Ukraine's communications infrastructure in order to reduce Ukrainian citizens' access to reliable news and information," a defence intelligence update posted on Twitter said.

"Ukrainian internet access is also highly likely being disrupted as a result of collateral damage from Russian strikes on infrastructure."

