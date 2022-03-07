Wave City in Association with Dainik Jagran Group Organizes Ghaziabad Half Marathon on the Occasion of International Women's Day

Wave City, Ghaziabad, the first operational high-tech city in North India today organized a 'Ghaziabad Half Marathon' to celebrate International Women's Day. Marathon was organized in association with Piku Sports & a leading media house Dainik Jagran. The event was flagged off from Wave City, Sales pavilion at 5:30 am and ended at 10.30 am. It included runs in 21.1 Km (Half marathon), 10 Km (Quarter marathon), 5 Km (Fun run), and 3 Km category and witnessed enthralling participation of over 300 people from Wave City. While in the 5 Km (fun run) Mayank Choudhary & Priyanka Singh were announced as the winners, Akshay Sharma and PreetiRautela have announced winners in 10 Km (Quarter marathon). In the 21 Km (Half Marathon), Ankur Kumar and Shikha Jain were announced as winners. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajiv Gupta, Managing Director, Wave Infratech, said, "Wave Group understands the significance of leading a healthy lifestyle and takes pride in positively contributing to better lives of the communities living around us. Moreover, it's an ideal platform to honor women and show gratitude towards them. We are extremely delighted to organize this marathon as it also encourages the locals to take up physical fitness as a part of their daily lifestyle." Further to it, Mr. Gupta added, "I take this opportunity to thank and congratulate everybody who came forward to make this a wonderful and memorable day for us," The aim of organizing this event is to create awareness about fitness and well-being as running is considered to be the best exercise. It envisions people joining hands to understand the ill effects of a sedentary lifestyle and overcoming it to lead a healthy life. Wave City amalgamates the latest technology, sustainable development, eco-friendly practices, and modern-day luxuries seamlessly. Spread across 4300 acres, the township is strategically located on NH-24. It offers a bouquet of residential innovations from sky villas, independent floors, plots, apartments to homebuyers which embody a mix of technology and tradition while providing for holistic living in its truest sense. It is India's largest pre-certified platinum-rated green township and is equipped with high-tech intelligent systems like a central command center, smart meters, intelligent traffic management, waste management, 24X7 CCTV surveillance, weather substation, complete fiber optic connectivity, etc which befits every pocket. About Wave Group Wave Group is a leading business conglomerate with a comprehensive portfolio of businesses spread across various verticals such as Commercial and Residential Real Estate, Malls and Multiplexes, Residential Township & Land Development, Infrastructure, Sugar Manufacturing, Beverages, Power, Education, Entertainment, Sports, and Agriculture. Established in 1963, Wave Group is a supreme diversified business house in North India, spread across 20 cities. Recognized for its best-in-class offerings in real estate and manufacturing, Wave Group is a business powerhouse with the goal to build a bold new future. Image: Winners of Ghaziabad Half Marathon getting felicitated by Wave Group

