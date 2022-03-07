New Hyderabad datacenter region to augment Microsoft’s cloud capabilities

Microsoft on Monday announced its intent to establish a new data center region in Hyderabad, Telangana as customer demand for cloud is increasing. The Hyderabad datacenter region will join the company's existing network of three regions in India across Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai.

Citing an IDC study, Microsoft said that its data center regions in India contributed USD9.5B revenue to the economy between 2016 and 2020 and added 1.5M jobs, including 169,000 new skilled IT jobs.

The Hyderabad datacenter region will offer the entire Microsoft portfolio across the cloud, data solutions, artificial intelligence (AI), productivity tools, and customer relationship management (CRM) with advanced data security, for enterprises, start-ups, developers, education, and government institutions, the company said in a press release.

Cloud services are poised to play a critical role in reimagining the future of business and governance and enabling overall inclusion in the country. The new datacenter will augment Microsoft's cloud capabilities and capacity to support those working across the country. It will also support new entrepreneurial opportunities while meeting critical security and compliance needs. Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India

The company is collaborating with the government of Telangana to accelerate the adoption of cloud, AI, IoT and cybersecurity solutions for governance.

Late last year, Microsoft launched Azure Availability Zones in its Central India datacenter region to support customer needs for high availability and resiliency. The latest data center investment is aligned with Microsoft's commitment to helping customers thrive in a cloud and AI-enabled digital economy.