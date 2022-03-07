Left Menu

Hero Electric, SUN Mobility to deploy 10k e-two wheelers with swappable battery

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 14:33 IST
Hero Electric, SUN Mobility to deploy 10k e-two wheelers with swappable battery
Representative Image
Hero Electric on Monday said it has partnered with SUN Mobility to deploy 10,000 electric two-wheelers with swappable battery technology.

As part of the tie-up, Hero would utilize SUN Mobility's swappable battery technology to deploy about 10,000 electric two-wheelers by the end of next fiscal.

''Battery Swapping is emerging as a good catalyst for the exponential growth of the E two-wheelers in India. It reduces the upfront cost of buying a two-wheeler, eliminates the range anxiety and the apprehensions about the useful life of the batteries.

''It certainly makes a lot of sense for the B2B customers as the swapping stations can be placed in the working zones for the riders to allow them to run their bikes without waiting for the recharging of the batteries,'' Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gil said in a statement.

The company has now developed electric two-wheelers that will seamlessly integrate with Sun Mobility's hi-tech swapping stations so as to give years of trouble-free performance of the composite solution, he added.

''The confluence of Hero Electric's futuristic vision on understanding the EV space and the pros of the battery swapping technology, along with the government's commendable initiatives to come up with tangible policies, will definitely augur well with our common goal to accelerate the demand and adoption of EVs in the country,'' SUN Mobility Co-Founder and Chairman Chetan Maini stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

