Truecaller Encourages Women to CallItOut with ItsNotOk Campaign

With technology and innovation playing an integral role in our everyday lives and the world moving to digital space, it is not easy to imagine life without it in the 21st century. But with increased digitization, there is a spike in online abuse as well for women. Truecaller has been on an unwavering journey since its inception, trying to help the community by building safe and efficient communication. Using Truecaller has helped women across the world in blocking unwanted communication in regular life. Truecaller stands firmly against women's harassment and strives to make communication safer and more efficient for everyone. It continues its endeavor to raise awareness against online harassment with the #ItsNotOk campaign for women, which started after doing in-depth research in five countries five years ago. Keeping in tandem with the global needs of cyber safety and acknowledging the importance of cyber hygiene, Truecaller is taking a step forward, this year by initiating a new leg to the existing campaign encouraging women to raise their voices and fight back the phone/SMS harassment with #ItsNotOk - CallItOut. The campaign aims to challenge the current scenario of normalizing harassment and stand in support of women in their hour of need. To aid these efforts Truecaller has recently partnered with Cyber Peace Foundation as well to launch a cyber safety program and targets to train 15 Lakh, women, in the first phase. Speaking on the campaign, Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Chief Product Officer & Managing Director, Truecaller India, said, "When I think about International Women's Day each year, I think about some of the great women who paved the way for future generations with the amazing work they did. This only deepens our resolve and our responsibility towards all women, so that they can remain fearless and look forward. We at Truecaller launched the #ItsNotOk campaign to raise awareness about women's harassment that occurs through mobile phones, with the aim to challenge the current scenario of normalizing harassment.

I would like to say to all women, we stand with you and hope to be a support system in your hour of need. So don't just be a silent sufferer, step up and report it. Be a part of our campaign and take a stand against harassment. It is these small actions that contribute in a large way towards making the society safe for all." #ItsNotOkay - CallItOut campaign aims to safeguard women from any kind of phone harassment and encourage them to speak up. Over the years, we have witnessed a remarkably high number of women face harassment in one form or the other daily with women getting inappropriate texts & calls as harassment Today, India has 50% women population and it is extremely critical to bring about the change and make a shift towards calling out and talking about harassment and action on this issue. With the same in mind, we have taken our campaign further to #ItsNotOk - CallItOut to encourage women to speak out and take relevant actions against it. Women and personal safety is an important subject for Truecaller and the brand will continue to drive these initiatives with the aim to bring about a positive change and be the first line of defense to fight online harassment. About Truecaller Truecaller enables safe and relevant conversations between people to make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. Truecaller is on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 300 million active users, with half a billion downloads since launch and close to 38 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, it is a Co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information, please visit corporate.truecaller.com. Image: Truecaller #ItsNotOK - CallItOut!

