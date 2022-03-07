Verloop.io partners with WebEngage to empower brands to build engaging customer experiences

Verloop.io, the leading Conversational AI platform for Customer Support automation, announced today that it has partnered with WebEngage, a full-stack Retention Operating System, for consumer businesses. WebEngage customers can now useVerloop.io to send out their transactional and promotional messages via their WhatsApp channel by hyper-personalizing the content based on user behaviour. This enables the customer to start a conversation from end users which will be taken care of by verloop chat bots. ''WebEngage is a leader in the user retention and customer engagement and we're excited to be working with the company to extend the channel capabilities of Verloop.io platform,'' says Gaurav Singh, Founder & CEO, Verloop.io. ''This partnership will enable brands to seamlessly build automation on their channels from one dashboard.” Avlesh Singh, Co-founder & CEO, WebEngage, said, “The next leg of innovation in customer support will be driven by hyper personalisation and Verloop.io is revolutionising customer support with their disruptive conversational AI. We will together build engaging customer experiences while delivering on our goal to enable young brands leverage technology and slingshot their businesses. Forward looking brands must rely on technology to build disruptive solutions that provide delightful experiences to their customers and we’re excited to be working with Verloop.io to empower our customers to do just that.'' WebEngage, is a new age Retention Operating System, making it easy for businesses to build customer engagement journeys.With Verloop.io, enterprises can easily start automating their customer support while integrating with 140+ tools across back-end systems, marketing, sales, point-of-sale.

Combined with the power of the WebEngage platform, businesses can build next-generation customer experiences at every touchpoint and create meaningful, memorable customer journeys. About WebEngage WebEngage is a new age Retention Operating System, a single suite for marketers to store user data, provide actionable insights, orchestrate omnichannel campaigns by leveraging user insights to provide a hyper-personalized end-user experience. The platform helps brands drive more revenue from existing customers and anonymous users across 10 communication channels. WebEngage goes above and beyond a marketing automation platform and powers the user engagement for thousands of enterprise brands worldwide, working across several industries like E-Commerce, Edtech, Fintech, Foodtech, Media & Publications, Gaming, BFSI, Healthcare, Online Retail. The key clientele includes marquee brands like Unilever, L'Oréal, Bajaj Auto, Unacademy, Myntra, Pluralsight, Pepperfry, Junglee Games, HT Media, FirstCry, eXtra Stores and GoIbibo and many more.

About Verloop.io Verloop.io is the world's leading customer support automation platform that enables businesses to deliver delightful support experiences to their customers across channels. Verloop.io helps brands securely, effortlessly, and accurately scale up their customer support and is used by over 5,000 brands globally, including Decathlon, Cleartrip, Dar Al Arkan, Fetchr, Livpure, Adani Capital, DSP Mutual Fund, Rentomojo, Scripbox, and many more.

