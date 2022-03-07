Left Menu

EU to discuss Ukraine’s membership bid this week -EU's Michel

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 07-03-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 18:39 IST
EU to discuss Ukraine’s membership bid this week -EU's Michel
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Union leaders will discuss Ukraine's application to join the 27-nation bloc in the coming days, the chairman of EU summits Charles Michel said in a tweet on Monday.

"The EU's solidarity, friendship and unprecedented assistance for Ukraine are unwavering. We will discuss Ukraine's membership application in coming days," he said.

EU leaders are scheduled to discuss the war in Ukraine and the country's bid to join the EU at an informal summit in Paris on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
2
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
3
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Fi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash Burnley; Tennis-France, United States secure Davis Cup Finals spots and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022