EU to discuss Ukraine’s membership bid this week -EU's Michel

European Union leaders will discuss Ukraine's application to join the 27-nation bloc in the coming days, the chairman of EU summits Charles Michel said in a tweet on Monday.

"The EU's solidarity, friendship and unprecedented assistance for Ukraine are unwavering. We will discuss Ukraine's membership application in coming days," he said.

EU leaders are scheduled to discuss the war in Ukraine and the country's bid to join the EU at an informal summit in Paris on Thursday.

