Deripaska says peace is needed in Ukraine, Russia will be different
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-03-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 19:10 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska said peace was needed as soon as possible in Ukraine and warned that Russia would be different after the conflict.
"We need peace as soon as possible," said Deripaska, who is the founder of Russian aluminium giant Rusal . "The whole world will be different after these events and Russia will be different."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rusal
- Oleg Deripaska
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Russian
Advertisement