Deripaska says peace is needed in Ukraine, Russia will be different

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-03-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 19:10 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska said peace was needed as soon as possible in Ukraine and warned that Russia would be different after the conflict.

"We need peace as soon as possible," said Deripaska, who is the founder of Russian aluminium giant Rusal . "The whole world will be different after these events and Russia will be different."

