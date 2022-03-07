Google Pixel 6a with tensor chipset, 6GB RAM listed on Geekbench

The Google Pixel 6a has been spotted on Geekbench listing, revealing some of the key features like the smartphone's processor, RAM, OS version, and much more. As per GSM Arena, the device has appeared in a Geekbench listing confirming the presence of Google's in-house Tensor chipset and 6GB RAM.

The device boots Android 12 as expected and managed 1,050 single-core points and 2,833 points on the multi-core test. These scores are in-line with the other two Pixel 6 phones. Pixel 6a is rumoured to bring a 6.2-inch OLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It's believed to recycle the same basic design as the other two Pixel 6 phones but in a more compact frame coming in at 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm.

The camera department will reportedly feature a 12.2MP Sony IMX363 main sensor and a 12MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide shooter which will be housed in a visor setup. The company will launch the Pixel 6a along with the Pixel Watch at its Google I/O 2022 event, which usually kicks off in May. (ANI)

