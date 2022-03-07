Russian steel billionaire calls lost lives in Ukraine a tragedy
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-03-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 20:36 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Vladimir Lisin, a Russian billionaire, told employees at steelmaker NLMK that lost lives in Ukraine were a tragedy that was hard to justify, and called for a peaceful diplomatic resolution to the conflict.
Lisin, NLMK's chairman and main shareholder, said in a letter to staff that was posted on social networks by an employee that the company and its board of directors hoped that the conflict was resolved soon.
A spokesperson for the company confirmed the authenticity of the letter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russian
- Vladimir Lisin
Advertisement