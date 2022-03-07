Left Menu

Russian steel billionaire calls lost lives in Ukraine a tragedy

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-03-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 20:36 IST
Vladimir Lisin, a Russian billionaire, told employees at steelmaker NLMK that lost lives in Ukraine were a tragedy that was hard to justify, and called for a peaceful diplomatic resolution to the conflict.

Lisin, NLMK's chairman and main shareholder, said in a letter to staff that was posted on social networks by an employee that the company and its board of directors hoped that the conflict was resolved soon.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed the authenticity of the letter.

