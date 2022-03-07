Left Menu

Sony Xperia 10 IV new leaks show familiar design

Sony's Xperia 10 lineup has been going on for over three years and a new model may arrive this year.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 07-03-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 23:12 IST
Sony Xperia 10 IV new leaks show familiar design
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Sony's Xperia 10 lineup has been going on for over three years and a new model may arrive this year. As per GSM Arena, renders of the upcoming Xperia 10 IV have been leaked which depict a familiar design to the outgoing Xperia 10 III with a tall and narrow 6-inch flat OLED screen and triple camera around the back.

The phone's listed dimension comes in at 153.3 x 67.3 x 8.4mm and it features a flat side compared to the more rounded ones on its predecessor. We can also spot a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. According to GSM Arena, the phone will offer stereo speakers, the same Snapdragon 690 chipset and a 4,000 mAh battery.

The 10 IV will retain the headphone jack while details on its camera setup are not provided. Xperia 10 IV is said to arrive in Black, White, Mint Green, and Berry Blue colours with a starting price of AED 1,100 which rounds out to USD 300. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
3
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
4
Karnataka govt approves 48 industrial projects worth Rs 2,062 cr

Karnataka govt approves 48 industrial projects worth Rs 2,062 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022