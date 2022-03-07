Left Menu

Apple to unveil more powerful Mac mini at March 8 event

With Apple's 'Peek Performance' launch event right around the corner, the latest leaks have unveiled details of the new Mac mini.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-03-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 23:15 IST
Apple to unveil more powerful Mac mini at March 8 event
With Apple's 'Peek Performance' launch event right around the corner, the latest leaks have unveiled details of the new Mac mini. As per GSM Arena, Apple will introduce a more powerful Mac Mini which is rumoured to arrive with Apple's M1 Pro or M2 processor.

The other new bit is a more affordable 27-inch Apple display without mini-LED. Apple currently offers a single monitor in its lineup - the 32-inch Pro Display XDR which starts at USD 4,999. Having a more affordable option will definitely be a welcome development. As per sources, Apple will leave out the rumoured next-gen Mac Pro and iMac Pro for 2023.

The rest of the expected announcements at the event include a new iPhone SE model with 5G connectivity, an Apple A15 chipset and the same basic design as its predecessor from 2020. A new iPad Air is also expected with updated hardware. Apple's event starts at 10:00 AM PST (11:30 pm IST) on Tuesday, March 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

