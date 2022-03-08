White House not opposing Poland transferring planes to Ukraine
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2022 01:39 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 01:39 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States does not oppose Poland sending some of its fighter planes to Ukraine but sees logistical challenges to it, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.
She told reporters that "we are not certainly preventing or blocking or discouraging" Poland but that "it is not as easy as just moving planes around" because of procurement issues that could arise from trying to replace the planes with U.S. fighters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Poland
- The United States
- White House
- U.S.
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Storm helps Poland hit wind energy record: 30% of power
U.S. diplomats in Ukraine to spend night in Poland due to security, says Blinken
Moving all diplomats from Ukraine to Poland over security fears: US
U.S. diplomats in Ukraine to spend night in Poland, says Blinken
Polish prime minister says Poland will remove most COVID curbs