White House not opposing Poland transferring planes to Ukraine

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2022 01:39 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 01:39 IST
The United States does not oppose Poland sending some of its fighter planes to Ukraine but sees logistical challenges to it, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

She told reporters that "we are not certainly preventing or blocking or discouraging" Poland but that "it is not as easy as just moving planes around" because of procurement issues that could arise from trying to replace the planes with U.S. fighters.

