Google releases March 2022 update for Pixel devices: What's new?

Google is rolling out the March 2022 software update for all eligible Pixel devices, excluding the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices, both of which will receive the update later this month.

With this update, Google is expanding Live Caption to support people who cannot or prefer not to speak on phone calls to communicate on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. You will see live captions of what the other person says and type back a response that will be read out loud on the other end.

Secondly, the Night Sight feature is now available in the Snapchat app. Just select the low light mode in the app and take amazing pictures and videos with your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro.

The new battery widget will show you the battery level of your Pixel and other Bluetooth-connected devices like Pixel Buds. In addition, the "At a Glance" feature will show you even more useful info like the battery levels of your connected devices, and safety check countdowns on your lock and home screens.

You can now make your messages more fun with custom text stickers that let you turn your text into something more expressive and personalized.

Next up, with the new Interpreter mode, Pixel can now translate your face-to-face conversations in Spanish, Italian, and French – all on your phone. This feature is limited to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro and is not available in all languages or countries. To try this feature, just say "Hey Google, be my Spanish interpreter.

Additionally, with the March 2022 update:

Direct My Call and Wait Times will now be available for Pixel 3a and newer phones.

Recorder can now transcribe in Italian and Spanish on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Assistant Quick phrases will be available in Spanish, Italian and French on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

In addition to Feature Drops, the latest update includes several fixes and improvements in the areas of device performance, stability, connectivity and others. You can see the complete list of fixes and improvements included in the Google Pixel March 2022 update here.