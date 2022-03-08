Motorola Announces Never Seen Before Offer on moto g31, the Most Affordable Smartphone with an AMOLED HD+ Display at Incredible Offer Price Starting at Rs. 11,249*/- on Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • moto g31, the best budget smartphone, packed with a 6.4” AMOLED FHD+ display for a sharper and more vivid viewing experience, 50 MP Quad function camera, and the MediaTek Helio G85 processor will be available at an exclusive discounted price starting at just Rs. 11,249* including bank offers during Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale.

• Motorola edge 20, the premium phone of choice, which comes with a 144Hz AMOLED display will be priced at just Rs. 25,249* including bank offers • Motorola edge 20 fusion, with an incredible 108MP Quad function camera + 32MP selfie camera, is priced starting at Rs. 19,749* including bank offers. Meanwhile, the motorola edge 20 pro with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor will be available a discounted price of Rs. 32,249* including bank offers.

• moto g60, launched with a 108MP camera and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor will be available at just Rs. 15,249* including bank offers. Also on offer, moto g40 with a 120Hz refresh rate will be available on an exclusive offer price starting at just Rs. 13,749* including bank offers • All the offers and discounts are exclusively available on Flipkart’s Big Saving Days from 12th to 17th March 2022. Early access for Flipkart Plus consumers starts 11th March.

• Consumers can also avail an additional 10% discount on all purchases made using SBI cards during the Big Saving Days ​Motorola India announced exciting offers across its smartphone range for Flipkart’s Big Saving Days, from 12th March to 17th March, giving everyone a chance to avail great limited period discounts on some of the bestselling motorola smartphones from the moto g and Motorola edge series.

The moto g31, the most affordable smartphone in India with an AMOLED display is available at incredible prices starting at just Rs. 11,249* including bank offers. It also comes with amazing features such as a speedy octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor, a 50MP quad function camera system along, a 5,000 mAh battery to keep you powered through the day, a water-resistant body, and near-stock Android 11 software experience with the security of ThinkShield. The award-winning moto g60, featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor with an incredible 108 MP triple camera setup at the back, a 120 Hz 6.8” HDR10 display, and a long-lasting 6000mAh battery backup, is priced at just Rs. 15,249* including bank offers. From Motorola’s premium range of smartphones, the motorola edge 20, which is an ultra slim and light true 5G smartphone supporting 13 global 5G bands, that features a Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 778G Octa-core processor, an advanced 108MP Quad function camera system, a 144 Hz 10-bit AMOLED display with HDR10+, can be grabbed at a fantastic price point of just Rs. 25,249*.

The motorola edge 20 pro, too, is available at a disruptive price of Rs. 32,999 during the sale. Powered by a Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 870 SoC, this smartphone boasts a refresh rate of 144Hz on a 10-bit AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection (front and back), and a low latency 576 Hz touch sampling rate. Not just this, we also have the motorola edge 20 fusion, on offer, with an exceptional user experience and a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, 90Hz AMOLED display a 32MP selfie camera, and more, the device is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 19,749*.

The complete list of offers on all the Motorola smartphones that will be available during the sale is given below: - Model Specifications Regular Price Big Saving Days Offer Price Offer Price with Bank Discount moto g31 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED Display 50 MP quad function camera 5000 mAh battery with 20W TurboPower charger MediaTek Helio G85 processor ThinkShield for mobile INR 12,999 INR 11,999 INR 11,249 moto g40 (6gb+128gb) Snapdragon 732G Processor 120Hz HDR10 6.8” display Business Grade Security with ThinkShield for mobile 6000 mAh battery 64 MP Quad Function Camera System Near Stock Android Experience INR 16,499 INR 14,499 INR 13,749 moto g60 108 MP Quad Function Camera System + Best in class 32MP Selfie Camera Snapdragon 732G Processor 120Hz HDR10 6.8” display Business Grade Security with ThinkShield for mobile 6000 mAh battery Near Stock Android Experience INR 17,999 INR 15,999 INR 15,249 motorola edge 20 fusion MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor Amazing 6.67-inch 90Hz AMOLED HDR10+ Display 108MP Quad Function Camera + 32MP Selfie Camera 5000 mAh battery with 30W Turbocharger Ready For PC ThinkShield for Mobile INR 21,499 INR 20,499 INR 19,749 motorola edge 20 Ultra slim & light 5G smartphone 144Hz AMOLED HDR10+ Display Incredible Camera with 108MP + 16MP Ultrawide & Macro + 8MP Telephoto with 3X Optical Zoom & OIS India’s first Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor Ready For Wireless Stock Android ThinkShield for Mobile INR 29,999 INR 25,999 INR 25,249 motorola edge 20 pro 17.02 cm (6.7 inch) 144Hz 10-bit AMOLED Display Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Processor with 11 5G Bands 108MP Camera + 50X Super Zoom | 32MP Front Camera Ultra-premium glass and metal design Ready For Software Experience &ThinkShield for Mobile INR 36,999 INR 32,999 INR 32,249 *Inclusive of SBI bank offer of discount up to Rs. 750, T&C apply **To learn more about the offers and discounts applicable during the sale in detail, please visit flipkart.com. Please note, the offers are subject to change at the sole discretion of Flipkart.

About Motorola Mobility Motorola Mobility LLC was acquired by Lenovo Group Holdings in 2015. Motorola Mobility is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo and is responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto branded mobile handsets. For more information, visit motorola.in

