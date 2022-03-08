Left Menu

Samsung India opens first all-women powered mobile store

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-03-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 15:35 IST
Samsung India opens first all-women powered mobile store
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On International Women's Day, Samsung India announced the opening of the first all-women powered mobile store in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The initiative bolster's the company's mission to foster diversity and ensure meaningful opportunities for all.

Located in the Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad, the new, all-women Samsung SmartCafe will be fully managed by women employees - from the Store manager to Samsung Experience Consultants to the Galaxy Consultant extending device support. They are trained extensively not only on Galaxy devices but also in key operational functions such as customer service, sales, financial management, stock planning as well as consumer safety protocols.

Consumers can experience and purchase Samsung's entire range of mobile devices including the latest flagships Galaxy S22 series of smartphones, Galaxy Tab S8 series, Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Watch 4 at the first-of-its-kind mobile store.

Samsung has also set up an Employee Resource Group (ERG) called WiSE (Women in Samsung Electronics), which will provide support and help to women employees in personal and career development.

"We are very excited to set up the first all-women mobile store and are confident about the new possibilities and milestones this incredible team is set to achieve, in keeping with our values of people, excellence and co-prosperity," said Mr Ken Kang, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022