Samsung India opens first all-women powered mobile store

On International Women's Day, Samsung India announced the opening of the first all-women powered mobile store in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The initiative bolster's the company's mission to foster diversity and ensure meaningful opportunities for all.

Located in the Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad, the new, all-women Samsung SmartCafe will be fully managed by women employees - from the Store manager to Samsung Experience Consultants to the Galaxy Consultant extending device support. They are trained extensively not only on Galaxy devices but also in key operational functions such as customer service, sales, financial management, stock planning as well as consumer safety protocols.

Consumers can experience and purchase Samsung's entire range of mobile devices including the latest flagships Galaxy S22 series of smartphones, Galaxy Tab S8 series, Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Watch 4 at the first-of-its-kind mobile store.

Samsung has also set up an Employee Resource Group (ERG) called WiSE (Women in Samsung Electronics), which will provide support and help to women employees in personal and career development.

"We are very excited to set up the first all-women mobile store and are confident about the new possibilities and milestones this incredible team is set to achieve, in keeping with our values of people, excellence and co-prosperity," said Mr Ken Kang, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.