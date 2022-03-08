Flow of refugees from Ukraine rises to 2 million people, UNHCR head says
08-03-2022
The number of refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine has now increased to 2 million, the head of the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said on Tuesday.
"Today the outflow of refugees from Ukraine reaches two million people," Filippo Grandi said in a tweet.
