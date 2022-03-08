Left Menu

Flipkart in strategic alliance with Google Cloud to speed up innovation, cloud strategy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 19:02 IST
Flipkart in strategic alliance with Google Cloud to speed up innovation, cloud strategy
  • Country:
  • India

Google Cloud and Flipkart have entered into a multi-year strategic alliance to help fast-track the e-commerce company's innovation and cloud strategy.

The partnership will drive Flipkart into its next phase of growth and advance its vision of onboarding India’s next 200 million shoppers and lakhs of sellers, according to a statement.

''Flipkart enters strategic alliance with Google Cloud to advance innovation in a digital-first future,'' it said.

The multi-year strategic partnership between Google Cloud and Flipkart will help fast-track Flipkart’s innovation and cloud strategy, it added.

The partnership will enable Flipkart to scale on Google Cloud’s infrastructure to reach more customers. It will also help accelerate data-led innovation to unlock customer insights, while advancing productivity and collaboration globally with Google Workspace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022