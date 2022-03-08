Nokia joins 5G Open Innovation Lab as corporate partner

Nokia has joined the 5G Open Innovation Lab, a global technology ecosystem approach that brings together visionary startups, industry leaders, technical experts, and investors to enable the development of innovative applications and use cases for 5G and the edge, as a corporate sponsor, the Finnish firm said on Tuesday.

"Working together, we can prove out new 5G and edge use cases and collaborate directly with the startup community that is dreaming up even bigger applications for 5G. Nokia is dedicated to participating in 5G OI Lab's programs with our industry-leading 5G technology and experts," said Ed Alfonso, EVP and GM of Nokia America's Mobile Networks.

Founded in 2020, the 5G OI Lab has attracted active participation from both the developer community and more than 70 startups to explore new ideas and innovations within its programs.

Nokia said that it has already engaged in programs with 5G OI Lab, including supporting 5G field experiments to solve real-world challenges in the agricultural industry. Nokia's 5G RAN and Core and private wireless solutions are being tested and deployed in 5G OI Lab's field labs to help expedite the development of new use cases and real-world business opportunities.

"Our partner-first approach to collaborative innovation has helped the Lab standout globally, and we are humbled to have Nokia join our ecosystem as a Corporate Partner as we continue our rapid growth," said Jim Brisimitzis, Founder/Managing Partner, 5G Open Innovation Lab.