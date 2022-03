BRIEF-Apple Announces New iPhone SE Starting At $429

Apple Inc: * APPLE INC EVENT GETS UNDERWAY

* APPLE INC SAYS APPLE TV+ TO GET FRIDAY NIGHT BASEBALL * APPLE INC SAYS IPHONE 13 TO GET 2 NEW FINISHES

* APPLE INC SAYS NEW IPHONE 13 MODELS AVAILABLE FROM MARCH 18 * APPLE INC ANNOUNCES NEW IPHONE SE

* APPLE INC SAYS NEW IPHONE SE TO HAVE 4.7 INCH RETINA HD * APPLE INC SAYS NEW IPHONE SE TO HAVE 5G

* APPLE INC NEW IPHONE SE STARTS AT $429 * APPLE ANNOUNCES NEW IPAD AIR

* APPLE SAYS NEW IPAD AIR TO HAVE M1 CHIP * APPLE SAYS NEW IPAD AIR TO HAVE 5G

* APPLE SAYS NEW IPAD AIR STARTS AT $599 * APPLE ANNOUNCES NEW M1 CHIP

* APPLE SAYS NEW M1 CHIP TO BE CALLED M1 ULTRA * APPLE SAYS M1 ULTRA IS MADE BY CONNECTING TWO M1 MAX CHIPS

* APPLE ANNOUNCES MAC STUDIO * APPLE ANNOUNCES NEW STUDIO DISPLAY

* APPLE SAYS STUDIO DISPLAY TO HAVE 27-INCH DISPLAY * APPLE SAYS STUDIO DISPLAY STARTS AT $1599 Further company coverage:

