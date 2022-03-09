Chinese firms that aid Russia may be cut off from U.S. equipment -commerce secretary tells NYT

Chinese companies that defy U.S. restrictions against exporting to Russia may be cut off from American equipment and software they need to make their products, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told the New York Times.

The U.S. could "essentially shut" down Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp or any Chinese companies that defy U.S. sanctions by continuing to supply chips and other advanced technology to Russia, Raimondo told the newspaper in an interview published Tuesday https://nyti.ms/3722ASf.

