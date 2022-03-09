Chinese firms that aid Russia may be cut off from U.S. equipment -commerce secretary tells NYT
Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2022 02:30 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 02:30 IST
Chinese companies that defy U.S. restrictions against exporting to Russia may be cut off from American equipment and software they need to make their products, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told the New York Times.
The U.S. could "essentially shut" down Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp or any Chinese companies that defy U.S. sanctions by continuing to supply chips and other advanced technology to Russia, Raimondo told the newspaper in an interview published Tuesday https://nyti.ms/3722ASf.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chinese
- Russia
- New York Times
- American
- Raimondo
- U.S.
- Commerce
- Gina Raimondo
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India-US ties under Biden got weaker, says Indian-American former national security aide of Trump
Indian-American doctors to celebrate 40 years of AAPI with Texas convention
Sports News Roundup: American football-XFL to collaborate with NFL on player safety; Soccer-U.S. firm to invest in Rio soccer club Vasco da Gama and more
Private sector AI players must play greater role in India's growth story: Indian-American expert
Sports News Roundup: Top 25 roundup: No. 10 Baylor wins in OT on James Akinjo's jumper; American football-XFL to collaborate with NFL on player safety and more