BRIEF-Bumble Reports Qtrly Diluted Loss Per Share $0.08

Bumble Inc: * BUMBLE INC ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $765.7 MILLION * ANNOUNCED THAT IT IS DISCONTINUING ITS OPERATIONS IN RUSSIA

* SEES Q1 2022 TOTAL REVENUE IN RANGE OF $207 TO $210 MILLION * SEES 2022 TOTAL REVENUE IN RANGE OF $934 TO $944 MILLION

* REMOVING ALL OF ITS APPS FROM THE APPLE APP STORE AND GOOGLE PLAY STORE IN RUSSIA AND BELARUS * BUMBLE - COMBINED REVENUE FROM RUSSIA, UKRAINE, AND BELARUS WAS ABOUT 2.8% OF TOTAL BUMBLE ANNUAL REVENUE IN 2021, ALMOST ALL IN BADOO APP AND OTHER REVENUE

* RUSSIA, BELARUS, AND UKRAINE CONTRIBUTE LESS THAN 0.1% OF BUMBLE APP REVENUE IN 2021 * BADOO APP AND OTHER REVENUE WAS $232.8 MILLION FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021,

* SEES Q1 2022 BUMBLE APP REVENUE OF $152 TO $153 MILLION * SEES A LOSS OF APPROXIMATELY $2 MILLION OF REVENUE FROM RUSSIA, UKRAINE, AND BELARUS IN Q1

* FOURTH QUARTER BUMBLE APP PAYING USERS INCREASED 29% TO 1.6 MILLION; GREW 108,000 QUARTER OVER QUARTER * SEES A LOSS OF APPROXIMATELY $20 MILLION REVENUE FROM RUSSIA, UKRAINE, AND BELARUS IN 2022

* QTRLY TOTAL PAYING USERS INCREASED 10.6% TO 3.0 MILLION, COMPARED TO 2.7 MILLION * QTRLY TOTAL AVERAGE REVENUE PER PAYING USER (ARPPU) WAS $22.83, COMPARED TO $20.02.

* QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.08 * SEES Q1 2022 ADJUSTED EBITDA IN RANGE OF $47 TO $49 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.00, REVENUE VIEW $209.6 MILLION -- REFINITIV IBES DATA * Q1 REVENUE VIEW $211.6 MILLION -- REFINITIV IBES DATA

