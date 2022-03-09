Apple's iOS 15.4 arriving next week

American tech-giant Apple is all set to release its highly-anticipated iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 next week. As per Mac Rumours, Apple didn't share an exact release date of iOS 15.4 which was being in development since the beginning of the year.

The upcoming iOS version includes major new features for iPhone users, with the most notable perhaps being the ability for users to unlock their iPhone using Face ID while wearing a mask. As per Mac Rumours, the tech giant said that it has been able to update the Face ID system to uniquely identify the area around a user's eye and can use that information to unlock the device even while wearing a mask.

However, the feature is only available on the iPhone 12 and later. On iPadOS 15.4 and macOS Monterey 12.3, the most notable new feature is Universal Control.

Universal Control was originally demoed in WWDC 2021, and despite Apple's promise to get the feature out of the door before the end of 2021, it had to delay it to Spring 2022. For the uniformed, Universal Control lets users use one mouse and keyboard across multiple Macs and iPads for a seamless user experience.

The company has also revealed that macOS Monterey 12.3 will also launch next week. iOS and iPadOS 15.4 also include other new changes and features, such as 37 new emoticons and laying down the foundation for 'Tap to Pay on iPhone'.

The updates also include enhancements to AirTags, the option to add custom domains to iCloud Mail right on device, and tons more. According to the outlet, the release notes for all of the updates will be released once the updates go live next week. (ANI)

