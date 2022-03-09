Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft on Tuesday released the Windows 11 KB5011493 update that bumps up the OS Build to version 22000.556. The Patch Tuesday update includes just one highlight and a fix for a known issue.

Highlight

Updates security for your Windows operating system.

Improvements

Addresses a known issue that occurs when you attempt to reset a Windows device and its apps have folders that contain reparse data, such as Microsoft OneDrive or Microsoft OneDrive for Business. When you select Remove everything, files that have been downloaded or synced locally from Microsoft OneDrive might not be deleted. Some devices might take up to seven (7) days after you install this update to fully address the issue and prevent files from persisting after a reset. For immediate effect, you can manually trigger Windows Update Troubleshooter using the instructions in Windows Update Troubleshooter.

Microsoft said that it is not currently aware of any issues with this update.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has also rolled out the Windows 10 KB5011487 update for versions 21H2, 21H1, and 20H2, bumping up their OS build to 19044.1586, 19043.1586, 19042.1586, respectively. This update includes improvements that were a part of update KB5010415 which was released on February 15, 2022.

The Windows 10 KB5011487 update also addresses a known issue:

Addresses a known issue that occurs when you attempt to reset a Windows device and its apps have folders that contain reparse data, such as Microsoft OneDrive or Microsoft OneDrive for Business. When you select Remove everything, files that have been downloaded or synced locally from Microsoft OneDrive might not be deleted. Some devices might take up to seven (7) days after you install this update to fully address the issue and prevent files from persisting after a reset. For immediate effect, you can manually trigger Windows Update Troubleshooter using the instructions in Windows Update Troubleshooter.

More information can be found here.