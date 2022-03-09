Left Menu

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Certain portions of the dam have eroded and walls will be constructed to strengthen the structure, he said, adding that a new seismometer will also be installed. The guest house and approach roads to the dam will also undergo repairs, the official said.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 09-03-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 15:57 IST
Jayakwadi dam Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The Jayakwadi dam in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district will undergo a revamp and repairs worth Rs 85 crore, an official said on Wednesday.

The dam has received an administrative sanction for funds to the tune of Rs 85 crore under the dam rehabilitation and improvement project, he said. ''We have sent a proposal to our chief engineer's office regarding major repair works at the dam. We will replace all 27 motors and install four watchtowers along with a network of nearly 20 CCTV cameras,'' said S K Sabbinwar, superintending engineer of the Command Area Development Authority (CADA). Certain portions of the dam have eroded and walls will be constructed to strengthen the structure, he said, adding that a new seismometer will also be installed. The guest house and approach roads to the dam will also undergo repairs, the official said.

