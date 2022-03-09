Left Menu

New update lands on OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro with bug fixes

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 19:20 IST
New update lands on OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro with bug fixes
Image Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are receiving a new OxygenOS update with the February 2022 Android security patch and a couple of bug fixes.

The OxygenOS 12 C.46 update is rolling out the Indian and European units of the OnePlus9/9Pro. The NA version will not be released for this build due to specific country-related limitations, OnePlus said in a post on the community forums.

Speaking of the changelog, the new update fixes the screen blurring issue as well as the Alexa app crashing issue, among others. Below is the complete update changelog:

System

  • [Improved] system stability
  • [Fixed] the abnormal display of AOD
  • [Fixed] the issue of the blurred screen in some scenarios
  • [Fixed] the issue that Alexa APP crashes in some scenarios
  • [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.02

Network

  • [Fixed] the issue that unable to register 5G network in some scenarios

Builds

OnePlus 9

  • IN: LE2111_11.C.46
  • EU: LE2113_11.C.46

OnePlus 9 Pro

  • IN: LE2121_11.C.46
  • EU: LE2123_11.C.46

As always, the update is rolling out in stages, which means a limited number of users will receive it today. A broader rollout will be held in a few days if no critical bugs are found.

If you haven't received the update yet, check for it manually by navigating to the device Settings > System > System Updates. Tap the 'Download and Install' button if the update is available.

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022