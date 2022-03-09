Russian parliament mulls introducing regulated prices - Interfax

Russian parliament committees are ready to introduce proposals to regulate prices for food, medicines and other goods, Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a ruling party lawmaker.

Alexander Khinshtein, a member of the United Russia party, said such a legislative initiative has been already prepared by committees in the Duma and could be proposed "at any moment".

