Russian parliament mulls introducing regulated prices - Interfax

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 20:55 IST
Russian parliament committees are ready to introduce proposals to regulate prices for food, medicines and other goods, Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a ruling party lawmaker.

Alexander Khinshtein, a member of the United Russia party, said such a legislative initiative has been already prepared by committees in the Duma and could be proposed "at any moment".

