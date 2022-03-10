China allocates 1.6 bln yuan to stablise winter wheat production
China has allocated 1.6 billion yuan ($253.40 million) to strengthen field management for winter wheat, in an effort to bolster food security, the country's finance ministry said.
Part of the money will be used to stabilise the production of winter wheat in five main production regions including Hebei and Shandong provinces where planting of the grain was delayed, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on its website. ($1 = 6.3142 Chinese yuan renminbi)
