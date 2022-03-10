Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22572 adds Microsoft Family, Clipchamp as inbox apps

Microsoft has released the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22572 to the Dev Channel. This build adds Microsoft Family and Clipchamp as inbox apps and also includes a good set of improvements and fixes.

Starting with this build, the Microsoft Family app for Windows 11 allows you to set parental controls to filter inappropriate apps and games and set browsing to kid-friendly websites for Edge. It will only be an inbox app on the Windows 11 Home edition while Insiders who are on Windows 11 Pro can go to Settings > Accounts > Family and download the Microsoft Family app from the Store.

Secondly, Clipchamp, Microsoft's new video editor focused on making video creation easy, fast, and fun is now an inbox app. To start creating your own videos, look for Clipchamp in the Start menu on your PC.

Starting early next week, Microsoft will also start rolling out an update for Search in Windows 11. The new feature called 'search highlights' will highlight interesting moments like holidays, anniversaries, and other educational moments in time both globally and locally. You can also turn the feature off or back on in Settings > Privacy & security > Search settings and toggling "Show search highlights".

Search highlights will also come to the Windows 10 search box.

Changes and improvements included in the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22572:

General

The new Print Queue has an updated design to align with Windows 11 design principles, allow you to easily identify your desired print job, see the status, and manage it. The feature is designed with simplicity in mind, and to allow you better access to your print jobs. To get started, just click print and watch the Print Queue pop up.

Quick Assist now has a new Fluent-style icon.

Focus

Building off the Focus changes announced in Build 22557, we have updated the icon for Notification Center when do not disturb is set to on.

File Explorer

Shift + Right-clicking in File Explorer and the Desktop will now open the "Show more options" context menu.

Narrator

Narrator natural voices are now available for all English languages.

Terminal

Windows Terminal is now called Terminal under Start.

Settings

WMIC is now available as an optional feature that can be uninstalled or reinstalled via Settings > Apps > Optional Features.

Switched the touch keyboard icon option under Settings > Personalization > Taskbar from being a toggle to now being a dropdown where you can select Never, Always, or When no keyboard attached.

Windows Sandbox

Windows Sandbox now has a new Fluent-style icon.

Other

The legacy version of Windows Media Player available in Windows Tools has been renamed to Windows Media Player Legacy.

You can see the full list of bug fixes and known issues here.