Optus brings 5G to Tasmania; first of nine initial sites switched on in Hobart

Optus, in partnership with Ericsson, has switched on the first of nine initial 5G sites in Hobart, allowing its customers to take advantage of the fast speeds and low latency offered by 5G.

"We've been working incredibly hard to be able to bring 5G to Tasmania and today's announcement is the first step towards achieving this. We've started off with Hobart but we know that our customers across the state are eager to connect to our incredible 5G service so we will continue to look at opportunities to deploy this technology, together with our partner Ericsson, more broadly," said Lambo Kanagaratnam, VP Networks Optus.

Optus customers in Hobart can now get a taste of 5G with compatible handsets including Samsung S21 and Galaxy 22 series and Oppo Find X3. The remaining eight sites will be switched on by June this year, the Aussie operator said on Thursday.

In a joint press release, Ericsson and Optus said that the technology milestone was achieved utilising a 5G Frequency Division Duplex (FDD) Carrier with Massive MIMO capability on a Dual band 1800MHz/2100MHz 4G/5G Active Antenna integrated radio unit (AIR 1641).

"The implementation of the Frequency Division Duplex will extend the 5G coverage footprint over a wider area, allowing more Optus customers to take advantage of the fast-speeds and low-latency required for exciting 5G use cases such as cloud gaming and video streaming," said Martin Wiktorin, Ericsson's Head of Global Customer Unit, Singtel.

In addition, Optus has switched on the first commercial 5G Max site in Tasmania, introducing mmWave technology to the state for the first time.